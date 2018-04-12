Southern Tenant Folk UnionFormed 2006
Southern Tenant Folk Union
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cy7f.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e47fbab2-c398-4f09-b6a6-f4738309d030
Biography (Wikipedia)
Southern Tenant Folk Union is a Scottish folk group based in Edinburgh. The group combines English and Celtic folk sounds with American bluegrass music.
The band was formed by five-string banjo player Pat McGarvey, who was born in Belfast. It takes its name from the multi-racial union of sharecroppers and non-landowning tenant farmers that was founded in Arkansas in the 1930s.
The band performed on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show on 15 September 2013.
