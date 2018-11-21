Mark Germino is an American folk rock and country singer-songwriter. Born in North Carolina, he initially worked as a poet before moving into folk rock songwriting; by 1974, he had moved to Nashville. Initially, he did not plan to become a singer, although he eventually bought a guitar and took up singing as well, as he decided that singing was easier than reciting poetry.

The Song "Lean on Jesus (Before He Leans on You)" co-written by Germino with Rob Stanley and sung by Paul Craft reached No. 55 on the Billboard country chart in 1977. Germino moved on to performing in Nashville clubs at night, while working by day as a truck driver. By 1981, he was signed to a songwriting contract; five years later, RCA Records signed him as a recording artist. Between 1986 and 1991, he recorded two solo albums for the label (1986's London Moon and Barnyard Remedies and 1987's Caught in the Act of Being Ourselves); a third album for the label, 1991's Radartown, featured a backing band called The Sluggers. His third solo album, 1995's Rank and File, was issued independently.