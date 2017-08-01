Emil SchultBorn 10 October 1946
Emil Schult
Emil Schult Biography (Wikipedia)
Werner Emil Schult (born 10 October 1946 in Dessau, Germany, lives in Viersen) is a German painter, visual and sonic artist, poet and musician. His work spans from drawings and texts in the spirit of Fluxus to lyrics and record covers shaping pop history and to reverse glass paintings reflecting on the human condition. Early on he collaborated with the electronic music band Kraftwerk. In 2017, he together with Emma Nilsson founded the audio-visual project TRANSHUMAN ART CRITICS.
Emil Schult Tracks
The Unanswered Question (A Tribute to Charles Ives)
Emil Schult
The Unanswered Question (A Tribute to Charles Ives)
