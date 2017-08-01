Werner Emil Schult (born 10 October 1946 in Dessau, Germany, lives in Viersen) is a German painter, visual and sonic artist, poet and musician. His work spans from drawings and texts in the spirit of Fluxus to lyrics and record covers shaping pop history and to reverse glass paintings reflecting on the human condition. Early on he collaborated with the electronic music band Kraftwerk. In 2017, he together with Emma Nilsson founded the audio-visual project TRANSHUMAN ART CRITICS.