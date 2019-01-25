Jermaine StewartBorn 7 September 1957. Died 17 March 1997
Jermaine Stewart
1957-09-07
Jermaine Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
William Jermaine Stewart (September 7, 1957 – March 17, 1997) was an American male R&B singer best known for his 1986 hit single "We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off", which reached number 2 in both the UK and Canada. It also reached number 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Jermaine Stewart Tracks
We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off
Jermaine Stewart
We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off
We Don't Have To
Jermaine Stewart
We Don't Have To
We Don't Have To
Jermaine Stewart Links
