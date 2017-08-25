Kathryn Williams
1974
Kathryn Williams Biography
Kathryn Williams (born 15 February 1974, Liverpool, England) is an English singer-songwriter who to date has released 14 studio albums, written and arranged for a multitude of artists, and was nominated for the 2000 Mercury Music Prize.
Williams released her first album, Dog Leap Stairs, on her own Caw Records label in 1999 with a budget of £80. The follow-up, Little Black Numbers, garnered a Mercury Prize nomination in 2000, bringing her to the attention of a wider public.
Williams has collaborated and recorded with artists including Chris Difford, Ted Barnes, Thea Gilmore, John Martyn, Joel Salakula, Tobias Froberg, Ed Harcourt, James Yorkston, Marry Waterson, Boo Hewerdine, and Paul Smith.
Kathryn Williams Performances & Interviews
Kathryn Williams Tracks
Don't Walk Away
Stone Foundation
Don't Walk Away
Don't Walk Away
Last played on
Beautiful Cosmos
Kathryn Williams
Beautiful Cosmos
Beautiful Cosmos
Last played on
The Mind Has It's Own Place
Kathryn Williams
The Mind Has It's Own Place
The Mind Has It's Own Place
Last played on
You Don't Know What Love Is
Kathryn Williams
You Don't Know What Love Is
You Don't Know What Love Is
Last played on
Common Ground
Kathryn Williams
Common Ground
Common Ground
Last played on
No One Takes You Home - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Kathryn Williams
No One Takes You Home - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
I Made The Beatles - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Kathryn Williams
I Made The Beatles - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Swimmer - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Kathryn Williams
Swimmer - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Breath - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Kathryn Williams
Breath - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
White Blue And Red - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Kathryn Williams
White Blue And Red - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Little Black Numbers - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Kathryn Williams
Little Black Numbers - Summer Sundae Weekender 2003
Arwen
Kathryn Williams
Arwen
Arwen
Last played on
50 White Lines
Kathryn Williams
50 White Lines
50 White Lines
Last played on
Don't Step On The Cracks [SESSION]
Kathryn Williams
Don't Step On The Cracks [SESSION]
Heart Shaped Stone
Kathryn Williams
Heart Shaped Stone
Heart Shaped Stone
Last played on
Electric
Kathryn Williams
Electric
Electric
Last played on
When Morning Comes
Kathryn Williams
When Morning Comes
When Morning Comes
Last played on
Underground
Kathryn Williams
Underground
Underground
Last played on
Architect
Kathryn Williams
Architect
Architect
Last played on
Monday Morning
Kathryn Williams
Monday Morning
Monday Morning
Last played on
Heart Shaped Stone - Radio 2 Session - 24/11/2013
Kathryn Williams
Heart Shaped Stone - Radio 2 Session - 24/11/2013
Underground (Radio 2 Session, 24 Nov 2013)
Kathryn Williams
Underground (Radio 2 Session, 24 Nov 2013)
Underground (Radio 2 Session, 24 Nov 2013)
Last played on
She Wears A Dress
Kathryn Williams
She Wears A Dress
She Wears A Dress
Last played on
Live track Road of Shadows (6 Music session 3rd July 2017)
Kathryn Williams
Live track Road of Shadows (6 Music session 3rd July 2017)
Live track Common Ground (6 Music session 3rd July 2017)
Kathryn Williams
Live track Common Ground (6 Music session 3rd July 2017)
Live track Brightest Star (6 Music session 3rd July 2017)
Kathryn Williams
Live track Brightest Star (6 Music session 3rd July 2017)
Just a Feeling
Kathryn Williams
Just a Feeling
Just a Feeling
Last played on
Road of Shadows
Kathryn Williams
Road of Shadows
Road of Shadows
Last played on
