patten is a London-based project renowned for hi-tech immersive AV shows and multi-platform approach, tracing a boundary-irreverent path through outlets ranging from design as 555-5555, to installation, film, software programming, music, live performance, and publishing. patten started performing at underground venues and releasing music on limited edition CDRs and minidiscs in 2006. Over the years there have been numerous live line ups and stylistic approaches, including computer music, all-acoustic ensemble compositions, immersive audiovisual shows, DJ sets, and full bass, drums, and guitar band formations. The most recent recordings and live shows reach the outer edges of techno, hip hop, ambient, club music, grime, pop and industrial.