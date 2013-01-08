René Aubry is a French composer born in 1956. He is a multi-instrumentalist known for blending classical harmonies with modern instrumentation. Aubry has composed for choreographers such as Carolyn Carlson, Pina Bausch and Philippe Genty. He has also scored for films and released many of his own albums.

He also composed the music for the 2009 animated film The Gruffalo and its 2011 sequel The Gruffalo's Child, as well as 2012's Room on the Broom.

In addition, his music was often heard in a Greek comic-satirical TV series Οι Στάβλοι της Εριέτας Ζαΐμη [el].