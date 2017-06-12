Reverend and The Makers
2005
Reverend and The Makers Biography (Wikipedia)
Reverend and The Makers are an English rock band from Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The band is fronted by Jon McClure, nicknamed "The Reverend". Their debut album, The State of Things (2007), helped them gain success in Britain and spawned the UK top 10 single "Heavyweight Champion of the World". The band released their second album, A French Kiss in the Chaos (2009), which led to them being invited to support Oasis on their final tour, playing venues such as Wembley Stadium. The band's third studio album, @Reverend_Makers, was released in 2012, and their fourth studio album, ThirtyTwo, was released in 2014.
Reverend and The Makers Tracks
Heavyweight Champion Of The World
Reverend and The Makers
Heavyweight Champion Of The World
Heavyweight Champion Of The World
Black Widow
Reverend and The Makers
Black Widow
Black Widow
What The Milkman Saw (Electric Proms, 2007)
Reverend and The Makers
What The Milkman Saw (Electric Proms, 2007)
Bandits (Electric Proms, 2007)
Reverend and The Makers
Bandits (Electric Proms, 2007)
Bandits (Electric Proms, 2007)
The Machine (Electric Proms, 2007)
Reverend and The Makers
The Machine (Electric Proms, 2007)
The Machine (Electric Proms, 2007)
Politics On Pogo Sticks (Electric Proms, 2007)
Reverend and The Makers
Politics On Pogo Sticks (Electric Proms, 2007)
Open Your Window/Sundown On The Empire (Electric Proms, 2007)
Reverend and The Makers
Open Your Window/Sundown On The Empire (Electric Proms, 2007)
Dear Lydia (Electric Proms, 2007)
Reverend and The Makers
Dear Lydia (Electric Proms, 2007)
Dear Lydia (Electric Proms, 2007)
The State Of Things (Electric Proms, 2007)
Reverend and The Makers
The State Of Things (Electric Proms, 2007)
He Said He Loved Me
Reverend and The Makers
He Said He Loved Me
He Said He Loved Me
Out of the Shadows
Reverend and The Makers
Out of the Shadows
Out of the Shadows
Bandits
Reverend and The Makers
Bandits
Bandits
Black Cat
Reverend and The Makers
Black Cat
Black Cat
Black Flowers
Reverend and The Makers
Black Flowers
Black Flowers
Upcoming Events
28
Jun
2019
Reverend and The Makers, Embrace, Sleeper and Hope and Social
Piece Hall, Bradford, UK
30
Jun
2019
Reverend and The Makers, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Charlatans, Blinders and The Loft Club
Powderham Castle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-13T09:26:29
13
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
