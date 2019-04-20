Dennis DrewBorn 8 August 1957
Dennis Arnold Drew (born August 8, 1957) is the keyboardist for the American alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs. He has been with the band since its inception in 1981 and along with Steve Gustafson are the only two remaining founding members of the band. Drew is also general manager of WRFA-LP, a low-power nonprofit radio station in Jamestown, New York.
