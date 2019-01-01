Me Phi Me (born La-Ron K. Wilburn, December 8, 1970) is a multi-platinum selling American rapper from Flint, Michigan. Me Phi Me is both the name of the musical group and the name of its lead performer.

Wilburn was the youngest of five brothers and one sister raised in a home filled with diverse music. As a student in high school, he admired the lyrical virtuosity of hip-hop icons. The name Me Phi Me was born in 1987 as an homage to venerable historically black fraternities like Alpha Phi Alpha and Kappa Alpha Psi. It quickly evolved into a definition of intelligence and individuality as outlined in his song "...and I Believe," which features traditional frat stomp/stepping as the backbeat.