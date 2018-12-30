Gordon LangfordEnglish composer, arranger and pianist. Born 11 May 1930. Died 18 April 2017
Gordon Langford
1930-05-11
Gordon Langford Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Langford (11 May 1930 – 18 April 2017) was an English composer, arranger and performer. He is well known for his brass band compositions and arrangements. He was also a composer of choral and orchestral music, winning an Ivor Novello award for best light music composition for his March from the Colour Suite in 1971.
Gordon Langford Tracks
Rhapsody on Sea Shanties
Rhapsody on Sea Shanties
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
A Christmas Fantasy
Trad.
A Christmas Fantasy
The Slow Train
Michael Flanders
The Slow Train
Norwegian Dance, Op.35 no.2
Edvard Grieg
Norwegian Dance, Op.35 no.2
All Through the Night
Traditional Welsh, Gordon Langford, Black Dyke Band, Geoffrey Brand & Roy Newsome
All Through the Night
Composer
Colour Suite: Pastorale and March
Gordon Langford
Colour Suite: Pastorale and March
The Lark In The Clear Air
Irish Traditional, Foden’s Band, Gordon Langford, Michael Fowles & Ross Dunne
The Lark In The Clear Air
Composer
Singer
Rhapsody for Trombone
Gordon Langford
Rhapsody for Trombone
Rhapsody for Trombone and Band
Gordon Langford
Rhapsody for Trombone and Band
Serenade
Gordon Langford
Serenade
Conductor
A Carmen Fantasy
Georges Bizet
A Carmen Fantasy
The Worth Valley Railway from Three Haworth Impressions
Gordon Langford
The Worth Valley Railway from Three Haworth Impressions
Performer
Lincolnshire Poacher
Trad.
Lincolnshire Poacher
Conductor
New Horizons
Gordon Langford
New Horizons
Sir Roger De Coverley
Trad.
Sir Roger De Coverley
Conductor
Summer Scherzo
Gordon Langford
Summer Scherzo
Keep the Home Fires Burning
Ivor Novello
Keep the Home Fires Burning
Spring of the year
Gordon Langford
Spring of the year
O Silver Moon
Antonín Dvořák
O Silver Moon
London miniatures for brass ensemble (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
Gordon Langford
London miniatures for brass ensemble (feat. Band of HM Coldstream Guards)
Medley 'Say it with Music'
Gordon Langford
Medley 'Say it with Music'
A Christmas Fantasy - medley of Christmas carols (arranged for chorus & orchestra)
Gordon Langford
A Sullivan Fantasy
Gordon Langford
A Sullivan Fantasy
Hippodrome Waltz
Gordon Langford
Hippodrome Waltz
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Gordon Langford Links
