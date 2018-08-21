Roy AtwellBorn 2 May 1878. Died 6 February 1962
Roy Atwell
1878-05-02
Roy Atwell Biography (Wikipedia)
John Leroy "Roy" Atwell (May 2, 1878 – February 6, 1962) was an American actor, comedian and composer.
Heigh-Ho
Frank Churchill
Heigh-Ho
Heigh-Ho
