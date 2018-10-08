Day Wave is an American indie rock band from Oakland, California, formed in 2015. The band's studio output consists solely of Jackson Phillips, with accompanying musicians for live performances. The band released their debut EP Headcase in 2015. Day Wave's songs have received attention in number of prominent publications including the Los Angeles Times and Billboard, and the band opened for Blonde Redhead during their fall 2016 tour.

In November 2016, Day Wave signed onto Harvest Records and released the single "Wasting Time". The song "Hard to Read" appears in 2016 video game Watch Dogs 2. In February 2017, Day Wave announced its debut album, The Days We Had, which was released on May 5, 2017. Phillips relocated to the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in early 2017. Like on his earlier EPs, Phillips recorded straight to tape on his full-length debut.

The touring members of Day Wave include brothers Henry Moser (bass) and Jack Moser (keyboard/synth) as well as Nick de Ryss (drums), and Alex Lasner (guitar).