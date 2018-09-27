Maria de AlvearBorn 27 October 1960
Maria de Alvear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-10-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e45cf6af-e343-4f4b-86d9-6da19fc29e14
Maria de Alvear Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria de Alvear (born 1960 in Madrid, Spain) is a Spanish-German composer living in Germany who was born to a Spanish father and German mother.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria de Alvear Tracks
Sort by
Me siento tarde a componer con las uñas pintadas de naranja
Maria de Alvear
Me siento tarde a componer con las uñas pintadas de naranja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me siento tarde a componer con las uñas pintadas de naranja
Last played on
Tannenbaum (In Memoriam Jaki Liebezeit 1938 - 2017)
Maria de Alvear
Tannenbaum (In Memoriam Jaki Liebezeit 1938 - 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tannenbaum (In Memoriam Jaki Liebezeit 1938 - 2017)
Last played on
Maria de Alvear Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist