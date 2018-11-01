Dave GoulderBorn 1939
Dave Goulder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e459c990-ef70-4a5b-b3b8-36055990b543
Dave Goulder Tracks
Sort by
The Settle & Carlisle
Dave Goulder
The Settle & Carlisle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Settle & Carlisle
Last played on
The Raven And The Crow
Dave Goulder
The Raven And The Crow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Raven And The Crow
Last played on
The Long Lonely Winter
Dave Goulder
The Long Lonely Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Lonely Winter
Last played on
The January Man
Dave Goulder
The January Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The January Man
Last played on
January Man
Dave Goulder
January Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
January Man
Last played on
Dave Goulder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist