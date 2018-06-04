Avner DormanBorn 14 April 1975
Avner Dorman
1975-04-14
Avner Dorman Biography
Avner Dorman (Hebrew: אבנר דורמן; born April 14, 1975 in Tel Aviv, Israel) is an Israeli-born composer and conductor.
Mandolin Concerto
Avner Dorman
Mandolin Concerto
Mandolin Concerto
Mandolin Concerto (2nd mvt)
Avner Dorman
Mandolin Concerto (2nd mvt)
Mandolin Concerto (2nd mvt)
Concerto Grosso
Avner Dorman
Concerto Grosso
Concerto Grosso
Frozen in time - concerto for percussion and orchestra
Avner Dorman
Frozen in time - concerto for percussion and orchestra
