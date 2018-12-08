Matthew BarleyCellist and composer. Born 2 May 1965
Matthew Barley
1965-05-02
Matthew Barley Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Barley (born 2 May 1965) is an English cellist. He is best known for his performances of core classical music, improvisation, and contemporary music including electronics.
Matthew Barley Performances & Interviews
Matthew Barley: how do you multitrack Stravinsky?
Multiple layers of one cello form a unique arrangement of Stravinsky's Apollon Musagete.
Matthew Barley: how do you multitrack Stravinsky?
Matthew Barley Tracks
Apotheosis from Apollon Musagete
Last played on
For you blue
Last played on
44 Duos for 2 violins: No 10, Ruthenian Song; No 28, Sorrow; No 26, Teasing Song; No 11, Cradle Song; No 35, Ruthenian Kolomeika
Appalachia Waltz
Last played on
The Salley Gardens
Last played on
Concord (Gloriana)
Last played on
Chant
Last played on
The Holy Sonnets of John Donne (Since she whom I loved arr Barley)
Last played on
Cello concerto in C
Last played on
Ouroboros for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Morning; Durham Awakes (Durham Concerto)
Last played on
Lamentatio
Last played on
Appalachia Waltz
Last played on
The Salley Gardens
Performer
Last played on
Prelude, from Suite No 1 in G major for solo cello, BWV.1007
Last played on
Cello Concerto (opening)
Performer
Last played on
Romance (The Pearl Fishers)
Last played on
Por Toda Minha Vida
Last played on
Durham concerto for violin, cello, northumbrian pipes, hammond organ and orchestra
Last played on
Vilarejo
Last played on
Improvisation on Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No.1 – mvt 2
Composer
Last played on
Cello Suite No.1 in G major BWV 1007 – mvt 1: Prelude
Last played on
Chovendo na Roseira
Last played on
Tico Tico
Performer
Last played on
DINDI
Performer
Last played on
3 Laude dolce for cello, electric guitar and double bass
Last played on
Appalachia Waltz for orchestra
Last played on
Appalachia Waltz (Live In Session)
Last played on
Bach - The Prelude - Suite No. 1 In G Major (Live In Session)
Concorde
Last played on
Yura
Last played on
Tracing the outline movement 1 (John Metcalfe)
Improvisation
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic: The Red Brick Sessions: The Red Brick Sessions: Haydn, Ligeti, Sciarrino & Birtwistle
Peel Hall - University of Salford
2016-12-01T08:46:44
1
Dec
2016
BBC Philharmonic: The Red Brick Sessions: The Red Brick Sessions: Haydn, Ligeti, Sciarrino & Birtwistle
19:30
Peel Hall - University of Salford
BBC Philharmonic: The Red Brick Sessions: The Red Brick Sessions: Thomas Larcher & Mozart
Peel Hall, University of Salford
2016-10-13T08:46:44
13
Oct
2016
BBC Philharmonic: The Red Brick Sessions: The Red Brick Sessions: Thomas Larcher & Mozart
19:30
Peel Hall, University of Salford
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: HK Gruber Presents…
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-04-17T08:46:44
17
Apr
2015
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: HK Gruber Presents…
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2011: Prom 46: Viktoria Mullova & Matthew Barley
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-18T08:46:44
18
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 46: Viktoria Mullova & Matthew Barley
Royal Albert Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqh8q9
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-18T08:46:44
18
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 45: Thomas Larcher & Bruckner
Royal Albert Hall
