Sara Elizabeth Mitchell (born July 28, 1988), better known by her stage name Sirah is an American hip hop recording artist based in Los Angeles. She is well known for her collaborations with Skrillex, including "WEEKENDS!!!", "Kyoto" and the hit single "Bangarang".
Bangarang (feat. Sirah)
Skrillex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw16w.jpglink
Deadbeat
Skrillex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Weekends (Crankdat Remix) (feat. Sirah)
Skrillex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
WEEKENDS!!! (Hikeii & Swizzymack Remix) (feat. Sirah)
Skrillex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Daddy (feat. Sirah)
Born Dirty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v23v.jpglink
Stop Me (feat. Sirah)
Wiwek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmqp.jpglink
Weekends (Crankdat Re-Crank) (feat. Sirah)
Skrillex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Weekends (feat. Sirah)
Skrillex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Stop Me
Wiwek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whmqp.jpglink
