LoveRance
LoveRance Biography (Wikipedia)
LoveRance (born Rance Love Oliver II) is an American rapper, producer and DJ from the San Francisco Bay Area. He is best known for his single "Up!" featuring 50 Cent and produced by Iamsu!. "Up!" hit number 46 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the Rap charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LoveRance Tracks
Just Like That (feat. E-40)
E-Rock, Clayton William, Problem & LoveRance
Just Like That (feat. E-40)
Just Like That (feat. E-40)
Up
LoveRance
Up
Up
Akup (feat Problem & Tyga)
LoveRance
Akup (feat Problem & Tyga)
Akup (feat Problem & Tyga)
Up (50 Cent Remix)
LoveRance
Up (50 Cent Remix)
Up (50 Cent Remix)
Up (feat. Iamsu & SKIPPER)
LoveRance
Up (feat. Iamsu & SKIPPER)
Up (feat. Iamsu & SKIPPER)
Up (Feat. 50 Cent)
LoveRance
Up (Feat. 50 Cent)
Up (Feat. 50 Cent)
Up (Feat. 50 Cent/Young Jeezy/T.I)
LoveRance
Up (Feat. 50 Cent/Young Jeezy/T.I)
LoveRance Links
