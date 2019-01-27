KDA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030w0r6.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e44f4ca1-820e-44f5-822d-e7f910d38f75
KDA Biography (Wikipedia)
Kris Di Angelis, also known by his stage name KDA, is a house music producer and DJ from London. He is best known for his 2015 song "Rumble", which was first released on Ministry of Sound, but was subsequently reworked featuring vocals from Tinie Tempah and Katy B titled "Turn the Music Louder (Rumble)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KDA Tracks
Sort by
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble)
KDA
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0320smb.jpglink
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble)
Last played on
The Human Stone
Angie Stone
The Human Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhkn.jpglink
The Human Stone
Last played on
So Real (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Too Many Zooz
So Real (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
So Real (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Warriors
Too Many Zoos & KDA
Warriors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Warriors
Last played on
Just Say
KDA
Just Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Just Say
Last played on
Warriors
Too Many Zooz
Warriors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Warriors
Last played on
So Real (Warriors) (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Too Many Zooz
So Real (Warriors) (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
So Real (Warriors) (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Last played on
Just Say (feat. Tinashe)
KDA
Just Say (feat. Tinashe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045pfrs.jpglink
Just Say (feat. Tinashe)
Last played on
So Real (Warriors) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Too Many Zooz
So Real (Warriors) (feat. Jess Glynne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p9rjl.jpglink
So Real (Warriors) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Last played on
Warriors (Armand Van Helden Remix)
KDA
Warriors (Armand Van Helden Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Warriors (Armand Van Helden Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Small Town Boy
Bronski Beat
Small Town Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvpj.jpglink
Small Town Boy
Last played on
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble) (feat. Tinie Tempah & Katy B)
KDA
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble) (feat. Tinie Tempah & Katy B)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Turn The Music Louder (Rumble) (feat. Tinie Tempah & Katy B)
Last played on
Back to artist