London Adventist Chorale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e44ce45e-3078-4df6-ac72-726110844fec
London Adventist Chorale Performances & Interviews
London Adventist Chorale Tracks
Sort by
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Traditional Spiritual, Ellison Arttison, Ken Burton, London Adventist Chorale, Verna-Jean Gervais & Ken Burton
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Composer
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Deep River
Traditional Spiritual, Norman Luboff, London Adventist Chorale, Verna-Jean Gervais & Ken Burton
Deep River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep River
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Total Praise
Richard Smallwood
Total Praise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total Praise
Conductor
Going Home
Antonín Dvořák
Going Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Going Home
Conductor
True Religion
Eugene Simpson, London Adventist Chorale & Ken Burton (conductor)
True Religion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Religion
Composer
Conductor
Going Home
London Adventist Chorale
Going Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Home
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T09:13:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx21g.jpg
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-16T09:13:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cxk6m.jpg
16
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-04T09:13:36
4
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist