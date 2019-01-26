Brook BentonBorn 19 September 1931. Died 9 April 1988
Brook Benton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtv3.jpg
1931-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e449337e-4192-415d-88d0-81352c068d2c
Brook Benton Biography (Wikipedia)
Brook Benton (born Benjamin Franklin Peay; September 19, 1931 – April 9, 1988) was an American singer and songwriter who was popular with rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and pop music audiences during the late 1950s and early 1960s, with hits such as "It's Just a Matter of Time" and "Endlessly", many of which he co-wrote.
He made a comeback in 1970 with the ballad "Rainy Night in Georgia." Benton scored over 50 Billboard chart hits as an artist, and also wrote hits for other performers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brook Benton Performances & Interviews
Brook Benton Tracks
Sort by
Rainy Night In Georgia
Brook Benton
Rainy Night In Georgia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Rainy Night In Georgia
Last played on
A Rockin’ Good Way (To Mess Around and Fall in Love)
Dinah Washington
A Rockin’ Good Way (To Mess Around and Fall in Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn29.jpglink
A Rockin’ Good Way (To Mess Around and Fall in Love)
Last played on
Boll Weevil Song
Brook Benton
Boll Weevil Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Boll Weevil Song
Last played on
Baby (You've Got What It Takes)
Dinah Washington
Baby (You've Got What It Takes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn29.jpglink
Baby (You've Got What It Takes)
Last played on
Kiddo
Brook Benton
Kiddo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Kiddo
Last played on
Fools Rush In
Brook Benton
Fools Rush In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Fools Rush In
Last played on
Endlessly
Brook Benton
Endlessly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Endlessly
Last played on
Revenge
Brook Benton
Revenge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Revenge
Last played on
This Time Of The Year
Brook Benton
This Time Of The Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
This Time Of The Year
Last played on
You're All I Want for Christmas
Caro Emerald
You're All I Want for Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2sh7.jpglink
You're All I Want for Christmas
Last played on
Soul Santa
Brook Benton
Soul Santa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Soul Santa
Last played on
Still Waters Run Deep
Brook Benton
Still Waters Run Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Still Waters Run Deep
Last played on
Hotel Happiness
Brook Benton
Hotel Happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Hotel Happiness
Last played on
It's Just A Matter Of Time
Brook Benton
It's Just A Matter Of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
It's Just A Matter Of Time
Last played on
For My Baby
Brook Benton
For My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
For My Baby
Last played on
Two Tickets To Paradise
Brook Benton
Two Tickets To Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtv3.jpglink
Two Tickets To Paradise
Last played on
Playlists featuring Brook Benton
Brook Benton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist