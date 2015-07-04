Willie "Big Eyes" SmithBorn 19 January 1936. Died 16 September 2011
Willie "Big Eyes" Smith
1936-01-19
Willie "Big Eyes" Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Lee "Big Eyes" Smith (January 19, 1936 – September 16, 2011) was a Grammy Award-winning American electric blues vocalist, harmonica player, and drummer. He was best known for several stints with the Muddy Waters band beginning in the early 1960s.
