Maria MontiBorn 26 June 1935
Maria Monti
1935-06-26
Maria Monti (born 1935 in Milan) is an Italian film actress, singer and theatre artist.
Entering film in 1962 in Canzoni a tempo di twist she made nearly 30 film appearances between 1962 and 2002.
In 1971 she appeared in Sergio Leone's A Fistful of Dynamite.
