Marty FriedmanBorn 8 December 1962
Marty Friedman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e43bc702-b387-44eb-865b-3e4f93461c44
Marty Friedman Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Adam "Marty" Friedman (born December 8, 1962) is an American guitarist, known for his tenure as the lead guitarist for heavy metal band Megadeth which spanned nearly the full decade of the 1990s. He is also known for playing alongside Jason Becker in Cacophony until 1989, as well as his 13 solo albums and tours. Friedman has resided in Tokyo, Japan since 2003, where he has appeared on over 700 Japanese television programs such as Rock Fujiyama, Hebimeta-san, Kouhaku uta gassen and Jukebox English. He has released albums with several record labels, including Avex Trax, Universal, EMI, Prosthetic and Shrapnel Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marty Friedman Tracks
Sort by
Meathook (feat. Jorgen Munkeby)
Marty Friedman
Meathook (feat. Jorgen Munkeby)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marty Friedman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist