Butcher Babies
Formed 2010
Butcher Babies
2010
Butcher Babies Biography
Butcher Babies is an American heavy metal band from Los Angeles, California consisting of frontwomen Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, guitarist Henry Flury (Amen), bassist Jason Klein, and drummer Chase Brickenden. Their debut album, Goliath, was released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records. It sold 3,300 copies in the US during its first week of release and charted at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseeker chart and No. 112 on the Billboard 200.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Butcher Babies Tracks
Dead Poet
Butcher Babies
Dead Poet
Dead Poet
