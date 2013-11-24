UTP was an American rap group composed of New Orleans rappers Juvenile, Wacko and Skip.

The group was formed by Juvenile after he left Cash Money Records in 2002 and originally consisted of Juvenile, Wacko, Skip, Corey Cee, Soulja Slim and Young Buck. The group's first release was The Compilation, which was released through Orpheus Records on October 8, 2002. The album featured performances by Young Buck, Soulja Slim, Juvenile, Wacko, Skip and Corey Cee both as a group or by themselves. A second compilation entitled Street Stories was made in 2003. During the early stages of his career New York rapper 50 Cent worked with Young Buck, Skip, and Wacko on multiple songs for his mixtapes including 50 Cent Is the Future. Young Buck would subsequently leave UTP to join 50 Cent's group, G-Unit. Soulja Slim was murdered November 26, 2003 and Corey Cee later left the group.

The group then signed a joint deal with Rap-a-Lot and Asylum Records in 2003 and began work on their debut album. UTP's debut album, The Beginning of the End was released on May 18, 2004. The album spawned the hit single "Nolia Clap", which peaked at 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the group's only top 40 hit. The group followed the album up with a seven song EP also titled Nolia Clap that was released later in the year and it peaked at 65 on the R&B chart. Both Wacko and Skip would appear on Juvenile's 2006 album, Reality Check. Wacko and Skip returned as duo in 2007 without Juvenile and released UTP's second full-length album Back Like We Left Something on July 24, 2007 and it peaked at 52 on the Billboard R&B chart.