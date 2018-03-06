SevdalizaDutch singer/producer
Sevdaliza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dj18p.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4356a15-5acc-400d-a707-592d66922e28
Sevdaliza Biography (Wikipedia)
Sevda Alizadeh (Persian: سِودا علیزاده; born 1 September 1987), known professionally as Sevdaliza, is an Iranian-Dutch singer, songwriter and record producer. In 2015, she released two EPs, The Suspended Kid and Children of Silk. While her music is typically in English, she released her first Persian-language song "Bebin" in early 2017 in protest of Executive Order 13769. Her debut album, ISON, was released on 26 April 2017 via her record label, Twisted Elegance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sevdaliza Tracks
Sort by
Human Nature
Sevdaliza
Human Nature
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
Human Nature
Last played on
Soul Syncable
Sevdaliza
Soul Syncable
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
Soul Syncable
Last played on
Mad Woman
Sevdaliza
Mad Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
Mad Woman
Last played on
Amandine Insensible
Sevdaliza
Amandine Insensible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
Amandine Insensible
Last played on
Hubris
Sevdaliza
Hubris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
Hubris
Last played on
Hero
Sevdaliza
Hero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
Hero
Last played on
That Damaged Girl (feat. A$AP Ferg)
Sevdaliza
That Damaged Girl (feat. A$AP Ferg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
That Damaged Girl (feat. A$AP Ferg)
Last played on
The Language Of Limbo
Sevdaliza
The Language Of Limbo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
The Language Of Limbo
Last played on
One Armed Lullaby
Sevdaliza
One Armed Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
One Armed Lullaby
Last played on
Men Of Glass (feat. Rome Fortune)
Sevdaliza
Men Of Glass (feat. Rome Fortune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
Men Of Glass (feat. Rome Fortune)
Last played on
Haunted (feat. Sevdaliza)
STWO
Haunted (feat. Sevdaliza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbx9c.jpglink
Haunted (feat. Sevdaliza)
Last played on
That Other Girl
Sevdaliza
That Other Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
That Other Girl
Last played on
Poison (feat. Sevdaliza)
SIROJ
Poison (feat. Sevdaliza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g0nmv.jpglink
Poison (feat. Sevdaliza)
Last played on
Marilyn Monroe
Sevdaliza
Marilyn Monroe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
That Other Girl (Mala Noche Perception)
Sevdaliza
That Other Girl (Mala Noche Perception)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj18p.jpglink
That Other Girl (Mala Noche Perception)
Last played on
Back to artist