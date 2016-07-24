Clement WoodcockDied 1590
Clement Woodcock
Clement Woodcock Biography (Wikipedia)
Clement Woodcock (d. 1590) was an English organist.
Clement Woodcock Tracks
Hackney
Clement Woodcock
Ensemble
Last played on
Clement Woodcock
Performer
Last played on
Psalms 12, 13, 14
A. H. Mann, Clement Woodcock, Frank Martin, Henry Ley & The Charles Fold Singers
Last played on
Browning my Dear
Clement Woodcock
Last played on
