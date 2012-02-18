Dream was an American pop girl group, which was active in 1998–2003 and 2015–2016. Their biggest success came in 2000 with their track, "He Loves U Not", a transatlantic hit single. On May 29, 2015, the original members of Dream announced via Twitter that they would be making a comeback with new music. On October 5, 2016 Ashley Poole announced via Snapchat and Facebook that Dream had once again disbanded.