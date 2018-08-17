Lzzy Hale
1983-10-10
Lzzy Hale Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Mae Hale (born October 10, 1983) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. She is best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the American hard rock band Halestorm, which she co-founded in 1997.
Our New World
Dream Theater
Last played on
Gimme Shelter (feat. Lzzy Hale)
Stone Sour
Last played on
