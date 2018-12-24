Jean de BrébeufBorn 25 March 1593. Died 16 March 1649
Jean de Brébeuf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1593-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e430a6ba-8898-4303-929b-db70764dd9a7
Jean de Brébeuf Biography (Wikipedia)
Saint Jean de Brébeuf (25 March 1593 – 16 March 1649) was a French Jesuit missionary who travelled to New France (Canada) in 1625. There he worked primarily with the Huron for the rest of his life, except for a few years in France from 1629 to 1633. He learned their language and culture, writing extensively about each to aid other missionaries.
In 1649, Brébeuf and another missionary were captured when an Iroquois raid took over a Huron village (referred to in French as St. Louis). Together with Huron captives, the missionaries were ritually tortured and killed on 16 March 1649. Brébeuf was beatified in 1925 and among eight Jesuit missionaries canonized as saints in the Roman Catholic Church in 1930.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean de Brébeuf Tracks
Sort by
The Huron Carol
Jean de Brébeuf
The Huron Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Huron Carol
Music Arranger
Last played on
The Huron Carol arr Daley
Jean de Brébeuf
The Huron Carol arr Daley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Huron Carol arr Daley
Last played on
Back to artist