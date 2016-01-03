Retox is an American rock band that formed in 2011. The four-piece was founded by Justin Pearson and Gabe Serbian, both of whom had previously performed together in The Locust, Holy Molar and Head Wound City. The two additional members are Thor Dickey and Michael Crain. Serbian was replaced by Brian Evans in 2013. Retox has since been signed to Ipecac Recordings and Epitaph Records and released three studio albums: Ugly Animals (2011), YPLL (2013) and Beneath California (2015).