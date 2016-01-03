RetoxRock band from San Diego. Formed 2010
Retox
2010
Retox Biography (Wikipedia)
Retox is an American rock band that formed in 2011. The four-piece was founded by Justin Pearson and Gabe Serbian, both of whom had previously performed together in The Locust, Holy Molar and Head Wound City. The two additional members are Thor Dickey and Michael Crain. Serbian was replaced by Brian Evans in 2013. Retox has since been signed to Ipecac Recordings and Epitaph Records and released three studio albums: Ugly Animals (2011), YPLL (2013) and Beneath California (2015).
Retox Tracks
Let's Not Keep In Touch
Let's Not Keep In Touch
This Should Hurt A Little Bit
This Should Hurt A Little Bit
Without Money We'd All Be Rich
Without Money We'd All Be Rich
Congratulations, You Are Good Enough
Congratulations, You Are Good Enough
Consider The Scab Already Picked
Consider The Scab Already Picked
Greasy Psalms
Greasy Psalms
Mature Science
Mature Science
Biological Process of Politics
Biological Process of Politics
Congratulations
Congratulations
Piss Elegant
Piss Elegant
Thirty Cents She Of A Quarter
Thirty Cents She Of A Quarter
Ten Pounds Of S*** In A Five Pound Bag
Ten Pounds Of S*** In A Five Pound Bag
The World Is Ending And It's About Time
The World Is Ending And It's About Time
