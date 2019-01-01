Andy Stein is an American saxophone and violin player. He is a member of The Guys All-Star Shoe Band on the radio show A Prairie Home Companion and the movie. He was a founding member of the country rock band Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen. Stein attended the University of Michigan as a contemporary of George Frayne ("the Commander").

He has also written a number of film scores, including the soundtracks for Hollywood Boulevard (1976), Thunder and Lightning (1977), Deathsport (1978) and National Lampoon's Movie Madness (1983). He plays the violin in the Ken Burns documentaries The War (2007) and The West (1996).

Andy Stein made arrangements of classical pieces by Franz Schubert and Ludwig van Beethoven: He reworked the String Quartet No. 14, D.810, nicknamed Death and the Maiden, into a symphony for full orchestra (with winds & Timp.), the Fantasia in F minor, D.940 for piano four-hands into a Fantaisie Concertante for piano and orchestra, and Symphony No. 2 (Beethoven) into an Octet (for clarinet, horn, bassoon, string quartet and double bass.) These arrangements along with his composition "Suite for Two" violin and 'cello were repeatedly performed in the United States as well as Europe.