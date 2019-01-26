Robert Kelly "Rob" Thomas (born February 14, 1972 in Landstuhl, Germany) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist, best known as the lead singer of alternative rock band Matchbox Twenty. Thomas also records and performs as a solo artist, with "Lonely No More" released in 2005 becoming his biggest solo chart success. Thomas earned three Grammy Awards for co-writing and singing on the 1999 hit "Smooth" by Santana.

He has been a songwriter for such artists as Willie Nelson, Mick Jagger, Marc Anthony, Pat Green, Taylor Hicks, Travis Tritt and Daughtry.

Since 1996, his band has released a string of hit singles to radio including "Push", "3AM", "Real World", "Back 2 Good", "Bent", "If You're Gone", "Mad Season", "Disease", "Unwell", "Bright Lights", "How Far We've Come", and "She's So Mean". In 2004, the Songwriters Hall of Fame awarded Thomas its first Hal David Starlight Award, recognizing young songwriters who have already had a lasting influence in the music industry.