Maud Powell. Born 22 August 1867. Died 8 January 1920
Maud Powell
1867-08-22
Maud Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Minnie "Maud" Powell (August 22, 1867 – January 8, 1920) was an American violinist who gained international acclaim for her skill and virtuosity.
Maud Powell Tracks
Partita No. 1 In B Minor BWV.1002: Tempo di Borea
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No. 1 In B Minor BWV.1002: Tempo di Borea
Last played on
Last played on
Meditation (Thaïs)
Maud Powell
Meditation (Thaïs)
Last played on
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1902: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
19
Sep
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
Proms 1902: Prom 16
Queen's Hall
10
Sep
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 16
Queen's Hall
