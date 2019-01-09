Green Velvet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01fz3kl.jpg
1967-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e425b041-c28a-4ae8-9d5c-997890433cd4
Green Velvet Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Alan Jones (born April 26, 1967) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. His style of house and techno music has been compared to and inspired by the likes of Kraftwerk, Prince, Gary Numan, and Nitzer Ebb.
Jones is also known as Cajmere, Geo Vogt, Green Velvet, Half Pint, Curan Stone, and Gino Vittori.
Green Velvet Performances & Interviews
Green Velvet Tracks
Sort by
Birds & Bees
Phil Kieran
Birds & Bees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrx4.jpglink
Birds & Bees
Last played on
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Green Velvet
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Last played on
Deceiver
Chris Lake
Deceiver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Deceiver
Last played on
Flash
Green Velvet
Flash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Flash
Last played on
My Frequency
Green Velvet
My Frequency
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
My Frequency
Last played on
Rub Anotha Dub (feat. Green Velvet)
Walker & Royce
Rub Anotha Dub (feat. Green Velvet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Rub Anotha Dub (feat. Green Velvet)
Last played on
Got This
Mason Maynard
Got This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xxgjz.jpglink
Got This
Last played on
La La Land
Green Velvet
La La Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
La La Land
Last played on
Flash (Danny Tenaglia's Nitrus Oxide Mix)
Green Velvet
Flash (Danny Tenaglia's Nitrus Oxide Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Flash (Danny Tenaglia's Nitrus Oxide Mix)
Last played on
Viniz Is 5
Green Velvet
Viniz Is 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Viniz Is 5
Last played on
Shoes
Tiga
Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046qfj3.jpglink
Shoes
Last played on
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Green Velvet
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Sound of the Bettest
Riva Starr
Sound of the Bettest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vc8.jpglink
Sound of the Bettest
Last played on
False Claim
Riva Starr
False Claim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vc8.jpglink
False Claim
Last played on
Suga
Technasia
Suga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Suga
Last played on
Lazer Beams
Green Velvet
Lazer Beams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Lazer Beams
Last played on
Rocket Yourself
Phil Kieran
Rocket Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrx4.jpglink
Rocket Yourself
Last played on
Flash (Jamie Jones Remix)
Green Velvet
Flash (Jamie Jones Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Flash (Jamie Jones Remix)
Last played on
Sauce (feat. Sahmonique)
Mihalis Safras
Sauce (feat. Sahmonique)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qcyg.jpglink
Sauce (feat. Sahmonique)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Shake & Pop (Acapella)
Green Velvet
Shake & Pop (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Shake & Pop (Acapella)
Last played on
Millie Vanillie (Instrumental)
Green Velvet
Millie Vanillie (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Millie Vanillie (Instrumental)
Last played on
Luv Dancing
Green Velvet
Luv Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Luv Dancing
Last played on
Luv Dancing
Green Velvet
Luv Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Luv Dancing
Performer
Last played on
Flash (Eats Everything Remix)
Green Velvet
Flash (Eats Everything Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Flash (Eats Everything Remix)
Last played on
