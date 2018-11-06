Lydia MurdockAmerica singer
Lydia Murdock
Lydia Murdock Biography (Wikipedia)
Lydia Murdock is an American pop singer. She is best known for her answer song for Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean", known as "Superstar", where she portrayed Billie Jean saying that she's "mad as hell" in the song's lyrics. The song was a hit, peaking at #14 in the UK in October 1983.
