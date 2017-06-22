Billy BoyoBorn 21 September 1969. Died 29 October 2000
Billy Boyo
1969-09-21
Billy Boyo Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Boyo (born Billy Theophilus Rowe, 21 September, Kingston, Jamaica 1969 – 29 October 2000) was a reggae artist and was arguably the most prolific of the early-1980s child MC’s. He is most well known for his song "One Spliff a Day".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Boyo Tracks
What You Want To Be
Little John
What You Want To Be
What You Want To Be
Wicked She Wicked
Billy Boyo
Wicked She Wicked
Wicked She Wicked
