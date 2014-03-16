Les ElgartBorn 3 August 1917. Died 29 July 1995
Les Elgart
1917-08-03
Les Elgart Biography (Wikipedia)
Lester Elliott Elgart (August 3, 1917 – July 29, 1995, Dallas, Texas) was an American swing jazz bandleader and trumpeter.
Bandstand Boogie
