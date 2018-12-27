Sharna BassBorn 21 May 1997
Sharna Bass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061cnz2.jpg
1997-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e41fac25-37da-40cd-a865-a21d6aadf1f1
Sharna Bass Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharna Bass (born 21 May 1997) is a singer from North West London. She is featured on the Clean Bandit single "Extraordinary". Bass also has a twin brother, Sean Bass, in the industry who was also spotted by Clean Bandit and sings the vocals in their song Stronger.
Clean Bandit found Bass when she was very young through their music production scheme; they operated out of South Kilburn Studios, and the studios had a scheme in which artists could use the studios for free if a trainee was taken on.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharna Bass Performances & Interviews
Sharna Bass Tracks
Sort by
Buss A
Sharna Bass
Buss A
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cp01.jpglink
Buss A
Last played on
Just Like A Star (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Sharna Bass
Just Like A Star (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 29 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cp01.jpglink
Buss A (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 29 Mar 2018)
Sharna Bass
Buss A (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 29 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cp01.jpglink
Hit & Run (1Xtra Pop Up Party 2018)
Sharna Bass
Hit & Run (1Xtra Pop Up Party 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cp01.jpglink
Wild & Winning (feat. Sharna Bass)
K Trap
Wild & Winning (feat. Sharna Bass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjqjf.jpglink
Wild & Winning (feat. Sharna Bass)
Last played on
Hit & Run
Sharna Bass
Hit & Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kh0b7.jpglink
Hit & Run
Last played on
Extraordinary (feat. Sharna Bass)
Clean Bandit
Extraordinary (feat. Sharna Bass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x5xcd.jpglink
Extraordinary (feat. Sharna Bass)
Last played on
Buss A (1Xtra Pop Up Party 2018)
Sharna Bass
Buss A (1Xtra Pop Up Party 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cp01.jpglink
In Love (1Xtra Pop Up Party 2018)
Sharna Bass
In Love (1Xtra Pop Up Party 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cp01.jpglink
Back to artist