The Black DiamondsAustralian 1960s punk band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1971
The Black Diamonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e41e4df2-0801-4afd-8eea-6bf046e4e84e
The Black Diamonds Tracks
Sort by
Let's All Mix Together
The Black Diamonds
Let's All Mix Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's All Mix Together
Last played on
I Want, Need, Love You
The Black Diamonds
I Want, Need, Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want, Need, Love You
Last played on
Back to artist