Albert Sammons
English violinist and composer. Born 23 February 1886. Died 24 August 1957
Albert Sammons
1886-02-23
Albert Sammons Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Edward Sammons CBE (23 February 1886 – 24 August 1957) was an English violinist, composer and later violin teacher. Almost self-taught on the violin, he had a wide repertoire as both chamber musician and soloist, although his reputation rests mainly on his association with British composers, especially Elgar. He made a number of recordings over 40 years, many of which have been re-issued on CD.
Salut d'amour Op12
Edward Elgar
Salut d'amour Op12
Salut d'amour Op12
Concerto In B Minor Op.61 For Violin And Orchestra, i.Allegro
Edward Elgar
Concerto In B Minor Op.61 For Violin And Orchestra, i.Allegro
Concerto In B Minor Op.61 For Violin And Orchestra, i.Allegro
3rd Movement, Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
Albert Sammons
3rd Movement, Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
3rd Movement, Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364
Lionel Tertis
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364
Past BBC Events
Proms 1945: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed85d4
Royal Albert Hall
1945-08-28T09:28:49
28
Aug
1945
Proms 1945: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed5c6q
Royal Albert Hall
1945-08-01T09:28:49
1
Aug
1945
Proms 1945: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1944: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4d6v2
Royal Albert Hall
1944-06-15T09:28:49
15
Jun
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1943: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er4q2m
Royal Albert Hall
1943-08-03T09:28:49
3
Aug
1943
Proms 1943: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1942: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5rfhn
Royal Albert Hall
1942-08-20T09:28:49
20
Aug
1942
Proms 1942: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
