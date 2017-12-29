Chantal Goya (born Chantal de Guerre; 10 June 1942) is a French singer and actress.

Goya started her career as a yé-yé girl, singing a catchy mid-1960s hybrid of girl-group pop and French chanson. She also enjoyed a career as a French New Wave actress; she had a starring role as Madeleine in the 1966 Jean-Luc Godard film Masculin, féminin and in Jean-Daniel Pollet's L'amour c'est gai, l'amour c'est triste (Love is joy, love is sad).

Since 1975, she has become mostly known as a singer for children. Together with her husband, songwriter and composer Jean-Jacques Debout, and with a talented team of designers and costume people, she does shows for and with children. The main themes are dreams and traveling. Her usual character is Marie-Rose, a mix between a maid and an older sister (reminiscent of Julie Andrews in both The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins).