Michael Hext (born c.1961) is a trombonist in the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

In 1978, at the age of 17, he became the inaugural winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition.

Hext was educated at Bedford Modern School. Following study at the Royal College of Music with John Iveson, Hext has become a successful orchestral trombonist but performs on occasions as a soloist, including a tour with the European Union Youth Orchestra conducted by Claudio Abbado. He has performed recitals and concertos at the Wigmore Hall, the Royal Festival Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall and many others. He has also had a number of pieces written for him including a concerto by Edward Gregson (pub. Novello).

Amongst a wide variety of freelance performances he played with the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble. In 1983 he joined the Halle Orchestra as Principal Trombone. After one year he took up the same position with the London Philharmonic Orchestra for nine years.

For a period Hext was Professor of Trombone at the Royal Academy of Music and then the Royal College of Music.