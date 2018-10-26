Kurmangazy SagyrbaevBorn 1823. Died 1896
Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev
1823
Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev (Kazakh: Құрманғазы Сағырбайұлы; 1818–1889) was a Kazakh composer, instrumentalist, and folk artist. He was born in 1818 in the Bukey Horde (currently Zhanakala District, West Kazakhstan Region). He is buried in the Astrakhan region of Lower Volga in today's Russian Federation.
