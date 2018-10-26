Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev (Kazakh: Құрманғазы Сағырбайұлы; 1818–1889) was a Kazakh composer, instrumentalist, and folk artist. He was born in 1818 in the Bukey Horde (currently Zhanakala District, West Kazakhstan Region). He is buried in the Astrakhan region of Lower Volga in today's Russian Federation.