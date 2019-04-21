John Howard70s UK singer/songwriter, later A&R. Born 9 April 1953
John Howard (born Howard Michael Jones, 9 April 1953) is an English singer-songwriter, pianist and recording artist. With his February 1975 debut album Kid in a Big World (CBS Records), Howard emerged as a late voice of the glam-pop wave of the early 1970s. Across a musical career that has included two main periods of recording activity – 1974-84 and 2004–present – Howard has released 16 studio albums and 11 studio EPs. In March 2018, he became a published author, his first autobiography, Incidents Crowded With Life, covering his childhood up to 1976, was published by Fisher King Publishing.
