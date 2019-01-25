Kazuhiro KoizumiConductor. Born 1949
Kazuhiro Koizumi
1949
Kazuhiro Koizumi Biography (Wikipedia)
Kazuhiro Koizumi (小泉 和裕 Koizumi Kazuhiro, born 16 October 1949) is a Japanese conductor who has had an active international career since the 1970s. He has appeared as a guest conductor throughout Europe and the United States, appearing with such ensembles as the Berlin Philharmonic and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He is the current principal conductor of both the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, a post he has held since 2008, and the Century Orchestra Osaka (2003). Since 2006 he has been a current principal guest conductor with the Sendai Philharmonic Orchestra.
Kazuhiro Koizumi Tracks
Suite No.4 in G major, Op 61, 'Mozartiana'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Tzigane - rapsodie de concert arr. for violin & orchestra
Maurice Ravel
From "Legends" Op 59 No 4 (Molto maestoso) in C major
Antonín Dvořák
Introduction and rondo capriccioso for violin and orchestra (Op.28)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Orchestra
Tarantelle styrienne (Danse) orch. Ravel
Claude Debussy
Trittico Botticelliano
Ottorino Respighi
Havanaise for violin and orchestra (Op.83)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Songs of Paradise
Alexina Louie
Zigeunerweisen (Op.20) vers. for violin and orchestra
Pablo de Sarasate
Orchestra
Carnival Overture
Oskar Morawetz
Concierto de Aranjuez [Allegro con spirito; Adagio; Allegro gentile]
Joaquín Rodrigo
Kamarinskaya (fantasy for orchestra)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Concerto for violin and orchestra in C major (Op.48)
Dmitri Kabalevsky
