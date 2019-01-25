Kazuhiro Koizumi (小泉 和裕 Koizumi Kazuhiro, born 16 October 1949) is a Japanese conductor who has had an active international career since the 1970s. He has appeared as a guest conductor throughout Europe and the United States, appearing with such ensembles as the Berlin Philharmonic and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He is the current principal conductor of both the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, a post he has held since 2008, and the Century Orchestra Osaka (2003). Since 2006 he has been a current principal guest conductor with the Sendai Philharmonic Orchestra.