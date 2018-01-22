Joan Brudieu (1520 – 1591) was a Catalan Spanish composer. Brudieu was born around 1520 in the diocese of Limoges and died in la Seu d'Urgell in 1591, but can generally be considered as Catalan, since the few biographical details found locate him in Catalonia.

From 1539 he was cantor at the Cathedral of Santa Maria d'Urgell, where he was ordained in 1546. In 1548 he was appointed choir master for life. In 1550 he traveled to his home country to acquire instruments for the chapel.

In 1577 he retired to Balaguer, but after a year moved to become maestro di cappella at Santa Maria del Mar, Barcelona, which he left shortly afterwards, apparently due to health problems. Then in 1579 he returned to la Seu d'Urgell, where he remained until his death, having previously been replaced by Rafael Coma.