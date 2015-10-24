Marshall RoyalBorn 12 May 1912. Died 5 May 1995
Marshall Royal
1912-05-12
Marshall Royal Biography (Wikipedia)
Marshal Walton Royal Jr. (December 5, 1912 – May 9, 1995) was an American jazz clarinettist and alto saxophonist best known for his work with Count Basie, with whose band he played for nearly twenty years.
